Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), the leading real estate developer in Egypt, has announced its upcoming expansion plans in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Retail — which includes the opening of a second Carrefour’s store in the fully integrated city of Madinaty.

The new store is set to open at TMG’s latest commercial retail and lifestyle destination, All Seasons Park, and underscores Carrefour’s commitment to providing a unique and seamless shopping experience.

This partnership marks Majid Al Futtaim Retail and TMG’s long-term relationship, dating back to Carrefour’s first store opening at Open Air Mall in 2019. Both share a vision to continue providing new shopping attractions that benefit the Egyptian community. The latest property is located near the New Administrative Capital, Mostaqbal City, and several other vibrant communities in East Cairo.

As pioneers and leaders in the retail sector, TMG and Majid Al Futtaim Retail are dedicated to providing value to their surrounding communities, encouraging positive and productive lifestyles.

