UAE - Shift Car Rental, a leading provider of premium car rental and fleet management solutions in the UAE, has expanded its network with the opening of two branches this summer — Shift at City Centre Me’aisem in Dubai and Shift at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi.

With these additions, it now operates 14 branches nationwide, supporting a fleet of over 12,000 vehicles.

This expansion, Shift said, reinforces its focus on delivering top-tier mobility services, and addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-quality car rental services.

Citing Google Reviews, the company boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, compared to the industry average of 3.74.

This strong performance, Shift said, underscores its stellar reputation, exemplary services, young fleet, and leadership in the market.

The new branch in Al Wahda Mall, along with other existing branches in Abu Dhabi, is expected to enhance connectivity within the capital’s community.

Shift’s customer-centric services include personalised support, seamless booking, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

