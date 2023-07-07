Sharjah Livestock Markets, which comprises Sharjah Market, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Khorfakkan Livestock markets, received a combined 13,199 visitors during the Eid Al Adha period.

Sharjah market reported the largest percentage of visitors, amounting to 75 percent of the total number of visitors to the emirate.

The number of sacrifices in Sharjah Livestock Market increased significantly, reaching 9,891 sacrifices this year compared to 7,204 for the year 2022, in line with the company’s objectives to continue providing the best quality of facilities and services in the market according to the highest international standards.

Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, expressed his happiness with the positive results achieved by the market during the Eid period. He stressed that the conduct of operations during this period was due to extensive planning and preparations by the Livestock Market Department, in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police and other cooperating parties.

Al Shamsi added that Sharjah Livestock Market is committed to continuously improving services provided to visitors and customers. Services and facilities are developed and improved to meet the needs of the emirate of Sharjah community. The company places a premium on enhancing customer confidence in the market to ultimately promote economic and social development in the emirate.

The Hamriyah slaughterhouse recorded a sizable turnout during the blessed Eid Al Adha period, receiving 93 visitors and 186 sacrifices in accordance with the highest standards of quality and cleanliness.

Kalba livestock market also witnessed a remarkable turnout during the Eid Al Adha period, catering to 1528 visitors and providing 1,368 sacrifices.

Khorfakkan Livestock Market serviced 854 visitors along with 783 sacrifices, whike Al Dhaid Livestock Market totalled 740 visitors with 1157 sacrifices.