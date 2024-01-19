The Saudi Retail Forum (SRF) 2023, hosted by IMAGES RetailME, concluded its inaugural edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in unravelling the future of the GCC region's retail industry.

SRF 2023 served as a platform to honour and recognise key contributors to the retail industry, applauding their innovative initiatives.

The culmination of the SRF in Riyadh brought together entrepreneurs, leaders, innovators, and global retail giants, echoing the legacy of the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) initiated 12 years ago in the UAE.

Fertile ground

Through the SRF, IMAGES RetailME aimed to foster discussions around the retail sector and cultivate a fertile ground for impactful conversations that chart the future of retail in the Middle East and beyond.

The SRF navigated a diverse array of topics, unlocking the treasure chest of retail opportunities that lie ahead for Saudi Arabia. From Retail Tech Vision 2030 to the future-forward landscape of shopping centres, the forum explored the pulse of evolving consumer behaviour and the transformative power of technology, particularly in AI-driven marketing.

Also, the culinary playbook unfolded a flavourful journey, while a spotlight on Saudi fashion and lifestyle revealed a market poised for revolutionary trends. With a keen focus on homegrown initiatives ready to make a global impact, the forum explored the dynamics of e-commerce in the KSA.

List of awardees

Most Admired Retailer of the Year: BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Charlotte Tilbury

Most Admired Retailer of the Year: FOOD & GROCERY

LuLu Hypermarket

Most Admired Retailer of the Year: CHILDREN’S WEAR

Baby Fitaihi

Most Admired Retailer of the Year: FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES

SKECHERS

Most Admired Retailer of the Year: PHARMACY & HEALTHCARE

Nahdi Medical Company

Most Admired LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT RETAILER of the Year

Monopoly Lifesized Riyadh

Most Admired RESPONSIBLE RETAILER of the Year

LuLu Hypermarket

Most Admired E-COMMERCE RETAILER of the Year

IKEA

Most Admired Retailer of the Year: HOME & HOUSEWARE

Nice

Most Admired Value Retailer: Fashion

Brands For Less

Most Admired Value Retailer: Food & Grocery

Panda Retail Company

Most Admired TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR IN THE FOOD SERVICE SECTOR

KUDU

Most Admired CUSTOMER SERVICE INITIATIVE of the Year

REDTAG

Most Admired CUSTOMER SERVICE INITIATIVE of the Year

Giordano

Most Admired Emerging Tech Adopter of the Year

Panda Retail Company

Most Admired RETAIL TRANSFORMATION of the Year

Steve Madden

Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year

ASICS

Most Admired Experiential Retailer of the Year

Cold Stone Creamery

Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: FASHION & LIFESTYLE

DREAM

Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: FOOD SERVICE

STARBUCKS

Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT

CoComelon Playdate Riyadh

Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: FOOD & GROCERY

Manuel Supermarket

Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: PHARMACY & HEALTHCARE

Nahdi Medical Company

Most Admired BRAND CAMPAIGN of the Year: Home & Houseware

IKEA

Most Admired BRAND CAMPAIGN of the Year: Food Service

Tim Hortons

Most Admired BRAND CAMPAIGN of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle

Nayomi

Most Admired RESPONSIBLE RETAILER of the Year

Al Hokair Group

Most Admired RESPONSIBLE RETAILER of the Year

TOMS.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).