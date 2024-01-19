PHOTO
The Saudi Retail Forum (SRF) 2023, hosted by IMAGES RetailME, concluded its inaugural edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in unravelling the future of the GCC region's retail industry.
SRF 2023 served as a platform to honour and recognise key contributors to the retail industry, applauding their innovative initiatives.
The culmination of the SRF in Riyadh brought together entrepreneurs, leaders, innovators, and global retail giants, echoing the legacy of the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) initiated 12 years ago in the UAE.
Fertile ground
Through the SRF, IMAGES RetailME aimed to foster discussions around the retail sector and cultivate a fertile ground for impactful conversations that chart the future of retail in the Middle East and beyond.
The SRF navigated a diverse array of topics, unlocking the treasure chest of retail opportunities that lie ahead for Saudi Arabia. From Retail Tech Vision 2030 to the future-forward landscape of shopping centres, the forum explored the pulse of evolving consumer behaviour and the transformative power of technology, particularly in AI-driven marketing.
Also, the culinary playbook unfolded a flavourful journey, while a spotlight on Saudi fashion and lifestyle revealed a market poised for revolutionary trends. With a keen focus on homegrown initiatives ready to make a global impact, the forum explored the dynamics of e-commerce in the KSA.
List of awardees
Most Admired Retailer of the Year: BEAUTY & WELLNESS
Charlotte Tilbury
Most Admired Retailer of the Year: FOOD & GROCERY
LuLu Hypermarket
Most Admired Retailer of the Year: CHILDREN’S WEAR
Baby Fitaihi
Most Admired Retailer of the Year: FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
SKECHERS
Most Admired Retailer of the Year: PHARMACY & HEALTHCARE
Nahdi Medical Company
Most Admired LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT RETAILER of the Year
Monopoly Lifesized Riyadh
Most Admired RESPONSIBLE RETAILER of the Year
LuLu Hypermarket
Most Admired E-COMMERCE RETAILER of the Year
IKEA
Most Admired Retailer of the Year: HOME & HOUSEWARE
Nice
Most Admired Value Retailer: Fashion
Brands For Less
Most Admired Value Retailer: Food & Grocery
Panda Retail Company
Most Admired TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR IN THE FOOD SERVICE SECTOR
KUDU
Most Admired CUSTOMER SERVICE INITIATIVE of the Year
REDTAG
Most Admired CUSTOMER SERVICE INITIATIVE of the Year
Giordano
Most Admired Emerging Tech Adopter of the Year
Panda Retail Company
Most Admired RETAIL TRANSFORMATION of the Year
Steve Madden
Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year
ASICS
Most Admired Experiential Retailer of the Year
Cold Stone Creamery
Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: FASHION & LIFESTYLE
DREAM
Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: FOOD SERVICE
STARBUCKS
Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT
CoComelon Playdate Riyadh
Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: FOOD & GROCERY
Manuel Supermarket
Most Admired STORE DESIGN of the Year: PHARMACY & HEALTHCARE
Nahdi Medical Company
Most Admired BRAND CAMPAIGN of the Year: Home & Houseware
IKEA
Most Admired BRAND CAMPAIGN of the Year: Food Service
Tim Hortons
Most Admired BRAND CAMPAIGN of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle
Nayomi
Most Admired RESPONSIBLE RETAILER of the Year
Al Hokair Group
Most Admired RESPONSIBLE RETAILER of the Year
TOMS.
Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).