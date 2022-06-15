RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced on Tuesday that the total value of point of sale (POS) transactions in Saudi Arabia exceeded SR10 billion during the week between June 5 and 11.



The Central Bank released the details and total value of the operations that took place through points of sale in the Kingdom. Consumer spending witnessed during the period reached about SR10.3 billion through 142.4 million transactions in several sectors, compared to SR11.1 billion during the previous week.



Most notable sector-wise transactions were:



In clothes and shoes, the number of operations reached 4 million with a value of SR641.7 million.



The number of transactions in the jewelry field reached 208,000 with a value of SR216 million.



The number of operations in miscellaneous goods and services amounted to 16.5 million, with a value of SR1.1 billion.



The number of operations in electronic and electrical devices reached about 825,000, with a value of SR348.1 million.



The number of operations in furniture reached 922,000, which is valued at a total of SR288.2 million.



As for restaurants and cafes, the total operations amounted to about 41.1 million, with a value of SR1.5 billion.



The number of operations in food and beverages reached 33.7 million, with a value of SR1.48 billion.



The statement revealed that the number of operations in entertainment and culture reached two million, with a value of SR256.5 million.



As for construction and building materials, the number of operations reached about 1 million, with a value of SR384.1 million.



The number of operations at gas stations reached 12.3 million, with a value of SR688.3 million.



In the education field, the number of operations reached 102,000, with a value of SR141.8 million.



In the health sector, the operations reached 7.6 million, with a value of SR766 million.



The number of operations in hotels reached 528,000, with a value of SR174.7 million.



The number of operations in telecommunications sector reached 427 thousand, with a value of SR89 million.



Other operations amounted to 17.6 million, with a value of SR1.53 billion.



As for the number of weekly POS operations across major Saudi cities, 38.4 million transactions with a value of SR3.2 billion were made in Riyadh, while in Makkah recorded about 5.6 million transactions worth SR343.6 million, and Madinah 6 million transactions, valued at SR376.9 million.

