RIYADH — People in Saudi Arabia spent up to SR10,120,926,000 during the week of 16-22 July through 159,618,000 POS transactions, recording an increase compared to SR10,919,162,000 in the previous week.

According to the Saudi Central Bank’s weekly bulletin for points of sale, the restaurants and cafes sector came on top with 46,387,000 transactions at a value of SR1,579,839,000, while the education sector came with the least number of transactions amounting to 77,000 for a value of SR81,678,000.

As for other sectors, the report indicated that the number of transactions in clothing and footwear amounted to 4,310,000 with a value of SR561,133,000, while the number of transactions for construction and building materials in the week amounted to 1,242,000 transactions, with a value of SR321,589,000.

The number of transactions in electronic and electric devices reached 940,000 with a value of SR208,532,000, while the number of transactions in gas stations reached 12,418,000, with a value of SR665,915,000.

The report revealed that the number of health transactions amounted to 6,572,000 with a value of SR672,303,000. On the other hand, the number of transactions in furniture amounted to 900,000, with a value of SR243,361,000.

As for hotels in Saudi Arabia, the number of transactions reached 708,000 with a value of SR254,943,000, while the number of transactions in public utilities amounted to 1,365,000 with a value of SR99,376,000.

The number of transactions in jewelry reached 190,000 with a value of SR176,609,000, and the number of transactions in miscellaneous goods and services reached 17,584,000, with a value of SR1,121,659,000.

The number of transactions in recreation and culture reached 1,776,000 with a value of SR221,527,000. The number of transactions in food and beverages was 39,133,000 with a value of SR1,517,997,000.

The report added that the number of transactions in the telecommunications sector reached 547,000 with a value of SR74,515,000, and the number of transactions in transportation reached 2,301,000 with a value of SR655,320,000, while the number of other transactions amounted to 23,168,000 with a value of SR1,664,628,000.

Among the cities of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh came with the highest number of weekly POS transactions at 46,618,000 with a value of SR3,237,785,000, while Abha recorded the lowest number with 3,633,000 transactions at a value of SR206,745,000.

The number of POS transactions in Makkah reached 6,384,000 with a value of SR382,247,000, while the number of POS transactions in Madinah reached 6,586,000 with a value of SR383,270,000.

The number of POS transactions in Tabuk reached 3,159,000 with a value of SR167,772,000, and in Hail, it was 2,891,000 transactions with a value of SR163,745,000.

The number of POS transactions in Buraidah amounted to 3,699,000 with a value of SR241,241,000, and in Al Khobar to 3,356,00, with a value of SR278,716,000.

The number of POS transactions in Dammam during the week reached 6,169,000 with a value of SR481,104,000, and n Jeddah reached 19,001,000 with a value of SR1,477,016,000. The report indicated that the number of POS transactions in other cities was 58,124,000 with a value of SR3,101,285,000.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).