UAE - Audi Abu Dhabi have announced the arrival of the all-new 2022 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 models to showrooms across the UAE capital and Al Ain.

The models emphasise sportiness from performance to design and are the latest to join the dealer’s 2022 line-up, with limited numbers available for purchase.

Powered by V8 engines, the Audi SQ7 and SQ8 deliver a ‘pure fun at the wheel’ experience; with 507 hp, acceleration of 0-100km/h in 4.1s, 770 Nm torque, and quattro permanent four-wheel drive, these models are unique in providing all the functionality of an SUV, with zero compromise on style or performance.

Inside both the SQ7 and SQ8, top AUDI MMI infotainment system comes as standard and is operated via two large color displays in the center console.

The S-specific exterior, unique to the S-models, comes with standard chrome-plated strips and bumper with four exhaust tailpipes, and an optional wheel up to 23 inches and red brake calipers. Both models can be personalized with selected inlays, colored leather, and customized paint finishes.

The Audi SQ7 is functional and ready for everyday use, with foldable second and third rows of seats that can be used for more storage space or up to 7 passengers. An optional sensor-controlled release of the luggage compartment can be opened with a foot gesture.

The Audi SQ8 has been designed with a coupe-like silhouette, while still providing plenty of space for all occupants. Its interior is elegantly designed with sporty accents. Pedals and footrests in stainless steel are part of the standard equipment, as is the leather steering wheel in 3-spoke design with multifunction plus. Audi SQ8 also offers generous luggage capacity with features like the rear seat bench and the rail system with load-securing kit.

Audi Abu Dhabi General Manager, Mark Austin, said: “We are very excited about the arrival of the SQ7 and SQ8 in Abu Dhabi, which I believe are ‘works of art in motion.’ The most distinctive attribute about this line-up is that there are no sacrifices in the way of comfort or convenience features while providing a luxurious SUV driving experience that meets our clients’ needs for power and high performance.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).