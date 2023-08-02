Saudi Arabia - Abdulsalm, a prominent Riyadh business owner, found himself spellbound by the aromatic splendor of Mansam's newly opened perfume boutique at Tahalia street, Riyadh. Initially intending a fleeting visit, he was instead captivated for over two hours by the lush sensory landscape curated by the Mansam perfumery masters.



This was no ordinary exploration for Abdulsalam. He is a seasoned collector of perfumes, and his enthusiasm for olfactory experiences has taken him to scent stores worldwide. But, something about Mansam's collection stirred his fascination in a unique way. He discovered Mansam's splendid assortment of natural oils, candles, and innovative Arabian perfumes, each holding a distinct story to tell. Each aroma was an immersive narrative of a forgotten era, a novel blend of tradition and modernity, and a testament to Mansam's exquisite craftsmanship.



Mansam has skillfully merged the ancient chemistry of Al Kindi, a genius of the 9th century, with the advancements of modern science to craft each scent. Each of its perfume represents an emotion or feeling, like passion or pride that gives Mansam's perfumes their unique appeal, evoking a sense of nostalgia while inspiring a forward-thinking outlook.



Abdulsalam’s friend, Mohammed, a prominent architect, who now revels in global travel and discovery, was equally mesmerized by the olfactory journey Mansam offered. In particular, he found himself drawn to the natural Hindi Oud and Hindi Rose oils. Its intricate aroma triggered a deep sense of nostalgia in him. It brought back memories of his late father, who used to wear the original blend of rose and oud at his distinguished majlis gatherings.



Mansam is not just another perfumery; it is a manifestation of the Arabian glory, rejuvenating and modernizing traditional Arabian scents to create commercial appeal that radiates across the globe. As Ms Muneera, an artist and enterpreneur in Arabian leather goods articulates, "Mansam is our expression of being Saudi, a true story of our expressions and emotions in perfumery."



The success of Mansam's first store has spurred plans for a second location in Faisalia Mall. The founders of Mansam has emphasized their commitment to crafting high-quality products and an enriching experience for their guests, underscoring their passion for creating fragrances that bring joy and sophistication to their customers. Mansam's boutiques are not just stores; they are living stories of emotions in motion, captivating visitors like Abdulsalam and Mohammed with their exquisite, enchanting aromas.

