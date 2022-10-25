Lucid Group, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, has promoted Faisal Sultan to Vice President and Managing Director of Lucid Middle East. He will report directly to Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO.

Sultan joined Lucid in 2019 and has since spearheaded major initiatives for the company in the region, including guiding the factory construction contract in Saudi Arabia, developing sales and service plans, negotiating the purchase of a fleet of up to 100,000 vehicles by the Government of Saudi Arabia over a ten-year period, managing relationships with key partners, suppliers and government officials, and leading this week's opening of the company's first Middle East Studio in Riyadh.

Retail Studio

"As we open Lucid's first retail studio here in Riyadh, I am delighted to announce that Faisal Sultan has been promoted to Vice President and Managing Director of Lucid Middle East," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "Our mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles in the world, and the Middle East is a strategic region in fulfilling that mission, for both manufacturing and retail. This requires deep knowledge of the area along with business acumen, and we are very fortunate to have Faisal leading our team here in the Middle East."

Sultan has 23 years of combined automotive experience with Lucid, Industrial Clusters, FCA, Magna, Ford, and GM, where he held leadership positions spanning industrial development, manufacturing, operations, engineering, and program management. He also has global experience stretching across North America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Prior to joining Lucid, Sultan served as Senior Director, Automotive for Industrial Clusters in Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources. There, he led the team that developed and implemented the Automotive Development Policy for the country's localisation of automotive manufacturing, supply chain development, and human resource capabilities. Sultan holds an MBA from New York Institute of Technology and a Master of Automotive Engineering from Lawrence Technological University.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).