Jazeera Paints, a leading Mideast firm in paints, colours and construction solutions, is vigorously expanding opening 11 showrooms in the last couple of months taking the total outlets opened since Q4 2021 to 25 in Saudi Arabia.

The paint major now has over 650 showrooms in the Middle East. One of these 11 showrooms is the largest in the Al-Aflaj Governorate of Saudi Arabia.

The size of the showroom and the comprehensive, clear, diverse, and accessible display of all Jazeera Paints' products facilitate finding one's needs within a variety of modern and advanced paints.

"As a leading company in the Middle East, in addition to being a Saudi company, it is our responsibility to ensure that our clients are served, in all regions across KSA, with broad paint options for their homes and with a quality befitting the Saudi citizen," Abdullah Al-Romaih, the CEO of Jazeera Paints, comments.

Al-Romaih says the new showrooms include one in Al-Shamli in Hail region, two showrooms in the holy city of Makkah, one in the Al-Maqam neighbourhood and the second in the Northern Aziziyah neighbourhood, another one in the Mahdia district in Riyadh, in Al-Atula in Al-Baha region, in the Shuran neighbourhood in Madina, and finally another showroom in the Al-Marjan neighbourhood in Jeddah. Not to mention that 14 showrooms were opened during the last quarter of 2021.

