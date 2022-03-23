Riyadh: Retail Leaders Circle MENA, the world’s foremost strategic forum for the global retail industry, began here today.



Retail Leaders Circle is fueled by a community of senior-level decision makers across the entire spectrum of the retail industry who come together for thought-provoking discussions and networking.



The event is committed to provide the world’s retailers, brand owners and ecosystem stakeholders with the intellectual and social capital they need to succeed and stay ahead of change.