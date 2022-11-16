UAE - The Emirates Official Store has rolled out a bespoke range of commemorative and celebratory items for the UAE’s 51st National Day on December 2.

The collection includes wearable items beautifully donned with a sleek ‘al emarat’ calligraphy in Arabic – meaning the UAE, to celebrate and mark national pride.

Aviation enthusiasts, UAE citizens and residents can get the perfect “UAE National Day look” for themselves or their friends and family, by matching the white polo shirt with a cap, made from 100% cotton, along with a scarf. Also available is a pin with a magnetic lock and a keyring of the same appealing design.

These newly released products are available across Emirates Official Store retail locations and can also be purchased on the Emirates Store website.

Other commemorative products include an A380 scale aircraft model with the UAE 50th livery which was rolled out last year to celebrate the country’s Golden Jubilee, and a black cap embroidered with Emirates’ globally-recognised UAE flag tail fin.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).