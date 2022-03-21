Cairo – The board of Oriental Weavers Carpet has approved setting up four new sales branches in Egypt.

The showrooms will be inaugurated in Dakahlia’s Mansoura, Sheikh Zayed City in Giza, Badr in El-Beheira, and El-Qanater El-Khayreya in Qalyubia, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company logged net profits worth EGP 1.21 billion, a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 9% from EGP 1.11 billion.

