Egypt - Namaa EXP for Mall Management has launched its new brand, M STREET, introducing a premium shopping and entertainment experience that brings together top local and international brands under the concept of shopping indulgence. The brand’s first project, M STREET Heliopolis, marks a significant milestone in redefining commercial spaces.

Karim Ghoneim, CEO of Namaa EXP, stated that the company is responsible for the management and leasing of retail spaces at M STREET Heliopolis, the commercial hub of the Valore El-Thawra project.

With an investment of EGP 4 billion, the development features 17,000 sqm of leasable retail space and expansive outdoor areas, extending 450 meters along El-Thawra Street, one of Heliopolis’ most dynamic commercial zones.

Ghoneim highlighted that M STREET is designed to create an appealing environment for top-tier brands, streamlining their presence in retail destinations. He emphasized that the company’s goal is to offer a fully integrated shopping and entertainment experience across Egypt and the Arab world.

The launch of M STREET aligns with Namaa EXP’s vision to develop and manage modern commercial destinations, blending contemporary retail concepts with immersive entertainment elements.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

