UAE – DP World UAE is set to open Yiwu Market in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to be the first smart free-zone market in the Middle East for retail and wholesale industries.

Yiwu Market will span more than 200,000 square metres, divided between 324 customs-bonded warehouses and 1,600 mainland showrooms, according to a recent press release.

The AED 600 million investment is the first phase of the Dubai Traders Market (DTM). The market is the result of collaboration between DP World and China Commodity City Group.

Ahmad Al Haddad, COO of Parks and Zones, DP World UAE, said: “With DTM’s Yiwu Market, we hope to build on these strengths. On completion, the Market will catalyse trade and the seamless movement of goods, and lower supply chain costs.”

Qiuming Zhang, General Manager at Yiwu Market, said: “We believe that businesses operating in Dubai’s trade sector will benefit greatly from the advanced end-to-end solutions of Yiwu Market. The market’s showrooms and warehouses make it an ideal solution for all trading needs.”

In 2021, DP World teamed up with Zhejiang China Commodity City Group (CCC) to launch the Yiwu Market.

