UAE - Deyaar, a leading property developer in Dubai, has reached a deal with leading UAE business conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim to set up retail major Carrefour as the anchor retail offering within its urban community, Midtown, located in the neighbourhood of Dubai Production City.

Carrefour Market is set to occupy 9,000 sq ft of central retail space in the master development.

A versatile concept owned by Majid Al Futtaim Retail in the UAE, Carrefour promises to provide a complete list of essentials for day-to-day living, ranging from nutrition to household goods and personal care products to electronics, said the developer in a statement.

It will be the mainstay of the community attracting residents to explore a wider expansive retail space of more than 65,000 sq ft, it stated.

On the latest development, Selim El Zein, VP and Head of Assets, said: "We are focused on staying true to the promise of creating a modern township with a self-sufficient urban community. Midtown was envisioned as a thriving address for residents, retailers, and investors. Every milestone thus far has successfully delivered on our goals, and our latest partnership with Majid Al Futtaim continues this narrative."

According to him, the master plan continues to expand on its modern urban community concept, served by a massive central garden and a mixed-use public retail and restaurant space.

The family-friendly community is close to Dubai metro stations, schools, shopping centres, and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides convenient access to the rest of the emirates, he added.

Located in Dubai Production City near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Midtown has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle needs of today’s fast-paced world. The new addition in Midtown simplifies everyday living, supporting residents to stay fully equipped with everything they need all year around.

Deyar said the retail landscape in the existing phase of Midtown - Afnan and Dania is a total of 24 mid-rises surrounded by an interesting line of F&B concepts - from street food to casual dining, pharmacies, clinics, kids’ nurseries, salons, laundry, pet care and tailoring studios amongst other essential services.

With the upcoming phase of Mesk and Noor receiving an incredible response from people, Deyaar aims to elevate residents’ daily life by adding more services and amenities in this new development, it added.

