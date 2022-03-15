Riyadh – Mubasher: Baazeem Trading Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 21.55 million last year, down 17.95% from SAR 26.26 million in 2020.

The company’s revenues declined by 8.95% year-on-year (YoY), reaching SAR 259.90 million in 2021 from SAR 285.47 million.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) decreased to SAR 2.13 last year from SAR 2.59 in 2020, according to the financial results.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the company said its board recommended a cash dividend of SAR 1.75 per share for 2021.

Baazeem will pay out cash dividends worth a total of SAR 17.71 million, representing 17.50% of the capital, for 10.12 million eligible shares.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2021, the net profits of Baazeem after Zakat and tax fell by 5% YoY to SAR 14.69 million from SAR 15.49 million.

