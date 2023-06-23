The management of Al Dhaid Livestock Market has announced its preparedness to receive visitors during the upcoming Eid Al Adha, ensuring the highest standards are met to cater to the needs of residents and visitors in the region.

In collaboration with the General Command of Sharjah Police, Sharjah Ambulance, and Saned Integrated Facilities Management, the market's management team has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure a seamless experience for visitors.

Talal Mohamed, Director of Central Region Markets, expressed confidence in the readiness of the slaughterhouse management team to handle the influx of visitors during the Eid period. The team comprises qualified technical staff, including doctors, veterinarians, and inspectors.

Using innovative and efficient technologies and equipment during the slaughtering process is planned, and a well-equipped waiting tent has been set up to cater to visitors' needs.

An operational plan has been developed to establish two distinct tracks within the market. The first track, marked as the 'green' track, facilitates transporting vehicles carrying sacrificial animals to visitors who have pre-paid for their slaughters. These visitors will receive an invoice and a card containing the details of their sacrifice from the cashier.

The second track, designated as the 'yellow' track, is designed for individuals purchasing sacrificial animals directly from the market barns. To enhance the market's efficiency during the bustling Eid period, the management has increased the capacity to accommodate 55 butchers within the slaughterhouse. Additionally, many volunteers, service staff, and cleaning workers have been deployed to various workstations to provide essential services.

The market will be open daily from 6 am to 2 pm throughout the holiday. The reception of camel and cow sacrifices will commence after 10:30 am, ensuring a smooth flow of operations.