LONDON- A record-high 1 in 15 people had COVID-19 in England in the week ending December 31, estimates published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday, with nearly 3.75 million infections across the United Kingdom as a whole.

The prevalence had risen further from last week's record high figure of 1 in 25, the ONS said.

