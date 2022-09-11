Lifestyle Developers, a Saudi-based real estate developer, said work has begun on its highly-anticipated waterfront branded residence, the Vue, which is designed in partnership with the globally-acclaimed YOO Studios.

YOO Design Studio is an award-winning design collective of architects, interior designers, and product designers designing landmark residential, hotel and private commission projects around the world.

Featuring 15 floors and 36 residential units, the bespoke project offers a first of its kind waterfront lifestyle with an exclusive boutique experience, said the Saudi developer in its statement.

With the project breaking ground and piling completed, it is on track to meet the plans and timelines established, it added.

The Vue is set to be a unique utopia of contemporary living in Jeddah with innovative high-end facilities and private elevator access directly to each apartment as well as private amenities that are unavailable in other residential properties in the Kingdom that promote the concept of uniqueness, exclusivity and comfort serene living and a true testament to the highly sought-after lifestyle.

It is part of a wider vision by Lifestyle Developers CEO Sultan Sobhi Batterjee who aims to transform the Saudi real estate sector by defining a higher quality of living for all and building projects with purpose to support thriving communities.

"We want to give residents a new reality and to be truly proud to live in the home of their dreams complete with every facility imaginable. We work tirelessly to understand the needs of homeowners when it comes to residential lifestyles and go beyond their expectations," stated Batterjee.

"Through our many projects and collaboration with YOO specifically, we have raised the bar for unique lifestyle concepts, and we will continue to make the impossible come to life," he added.

According to him, the collaboration with YOO Studio reflects the successful ventures of Saudi companies with international entities in creating new opportunities in the local market as well as the growth of its various sectors.

The Vue is one of many exciting and unique projects to come as a result of this flourishing partnership which is focused on developing internationally renowned quality developments by working with international partners to raise and elevate the standard of developments in KSA and beyond, he added.

