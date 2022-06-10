DUBAI - The real estate and property transactions were valued at AED8.7 billion in total during the week ending 10th June 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,369.

The sales included 262 plots sold for AED1.26 billion, and 1,572 apartments and villas sold for AED3.4 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Merkadh sold for AED110 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED78.23 million in Wadi Al Safa 2, and a land sold for AED110 million in Al Merkadh in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 159 sales transactions worth AED429.04 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 30 sales transactions worth AED91.15 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 11 sales transactions worth AED13 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED523 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED328 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED222 million in Um Suqaim Third.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.48 billion, with the highest being a land in Jumeirah Second, mortgaged for AED2 billion.

Seventy-four properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED585 million.