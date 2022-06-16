Dubai-based wasl properties has announced that it has received an overwhelming response for its recently-launched residential development, The Nook 1, with 80% of its 299 units sold out in one day.

The Nook 1 enjoys a prestigious location within wasl gate – the greater master development, which was launched as part of the company’s mandate to revive and uplift the Jebel Ali area; that includes Gardenia Townhomes, The Nook 2 and the Festival Plaza Mall, with further phases under-development.

The key amenities include a pool, a gym, and a kid’s play area. It also features surrounding lush landscaping to ensure a comfortable lifestyle for tenants, and is in proximity to the Energy Metro Station and Sheikh Zayed Road, stated the developer.

The successful sales response confirms the vitality and appeal of the real estate sector in Dubai. It is also a testament of wasl’s consistent quality, strong track record and reputation in the market, it added.

"A significant number of buyers lined up to get their hands on one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments during the sales day that took place at the wasl Experience Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, resulting in the sale of 80% of the units," said a company spokesman.

"Buyers are able to move-in immediately after completing their purchase, which is a distinguishing offering by wasl when launching freehold developments," he added.

The Dubai developer pointed out that once completed, the 1.13 million sq-m wasl gate will feature 7,000 residential units; hospitality, community, leisure, entertainment amenities as well as retail outlets.

Strategically located, wasl gate is in proximity to free zones; Jafza, DMCC and Dubai Internet City business clusters, DWC; and Dubai Parks & Resorts. It will also include a central park, a dog park, water features, and play areas for kids, making it one of the most sought-after communities in the emirate.

