A government decision to cancel 23 services in a major housing project has caused an uproar, with members of Bahrain’s largest municipal council rejecting the move outright.

According to the proposal tabled by Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister Essam Khalaf, the housing complex in the Northern Governorate will, instead, have five services. However, none of them were listed.

Among the cancelled facilities are a school, a mosque, a grand mosque, car parks, a health centre for diabetes and dental services, a Civil Defence department and an environmental health centre.

“This is one of the pioneering projects that the government has initiated and each scheme comes with services incorporated into the plan,” said council’s technical committee chairman Abdulla Al Qubaisi during the bi-weekly meeting.

“People were told by the Housing Ministry that these services will be provided to them as part of the housing project.

“Now as citizens start moving into their homes, the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry wants to strike 23 services off the list.

“Minister Khalaf wants to remove schools, hospitals, car parks and other necessary amenities, without giving us a clear reason.

“We cannot allow investment in this land for other projects as it is a residential neighbourhood and these services are necessary for people living here.”

His concern was shared by council’s services committee chairman Faisal Shabeeb who highlighted that the previously laid out plans for the project were crystal clear.

He also added that area residents were already complaining about lack of services and cancelling 23 facilities could be ‘disastrous’.

“We cannot accept the government’s proposal to cancel 23 services and replace them with just five. It’s unfair and changing the entire plan to fall under the ‘special projects’ specification is strange,” he said.

“These properties have already been allocated for services that are needed and they shouldn’t be touched or changed without a comprehensive study.

“They should also give us reasons for the move. This is a vague proposal and a strange request.”

The council unanimously rejected the proposal by Mr Khalaf.

