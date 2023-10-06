Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced the much-anticipated launch of ‘Alma’, Zone 2 of the Hayyan Villa Community.

This follows the remarkable success of the Zone 1 ‘Arim’ launch, further solidifying Alef Group’s commitment to providing exceptional living spaces that redefine the concept of modern living.

The newly unveiled 'Alma' zone contributes to the growth of the Hayyan Villa Community, which boasts a total of 1,882 units and extends over an area of 8.7 million square feet, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Alma enjoys a unique direct view of Hayyan’s Clubhouse and Lagoon and benefits from the ultimate in privacy and an array of international quality standards, the finest facilities, and amenities. From two to six-bedroom villas and townhouses, 'Alma' promises a diverse range of living spaces to cater to different preferences and needs.

Alef Group stated, "We are thrilled to introduce 'Alma,' the next phase of our Hayyan project. This expansion represents our continuous commitment to creating exceptional residential environments that foster a harmonious blend of luxury, nature, and privacy. With Alma, we aim to provide families with an even wider range of meticulously designed living spaces, offering an elevated standard of living."

'Alma' comes with an array of exclusive features that aim to enhance the daily lives of residents. The zone has access to the largest community park, the largest lagoon in Sharjah, expansive playfields, and allotments for organic edible gardens. It presents residents with the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a vast 6-kilometre stretch of lush green land, perfect for running, cycling, and exercising. The smart villas ensure maximum privacy while offering the latest technological conveniences.