The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has signed a co-operation agreement with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

This partnership will lay the foundation stone for innovations in the field of smart technology with the aim of building national capabilities in the field of data and artificial intelligence.

It will also work on cooperation in the areas of digital government, enhance technical cooperation between the two parties, and provide training, development and consultancy in the field of data and information technology, and the two parties will work to contribute to Enhancing joint achievements inside and outside the Kingdom in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, said the duo at the signiong ceremony.

The agreement is aimed at achieving leadership in smart technology and enhancing cooperation in the field of data and artificial intelligence, remarked Dr Issam bin Abdullah Al-Waqit, Director of the National Information Center in SDAIA, after signing the deal with John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC.

Through thiis MoU, the Authority seeks to encourage emerging sectors to achieve joint integration, maximize and sustain the impact of data and AI and provide innovative solutions that contribute to the localization of technology to support the economy and innovation in this field to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, stated Al Waqit.

Pagano said the signing of the agreement indicates the duo's joint intention to establish an innovation center for data and artificial intelligence and support new talents in AI, data, and cooperating in areas related to digital governance.

"The MoU includes providing technical support to the smart traveller at the Red Sea International Airport, which is scheduled to serve about one million passengers annually when the project is completed in 2030, with a total capacity of 900 passengers per hour during peak times, and the site will be operated with 100% renewable energy," stated Pagano.

"Through this deal, we aim to achieve our vision of establishing a unique infrastructure for the Red Sea destination among the most ambitious renewable tourism destinations in the world, which will help provide advanced and sustainable services, and will contribute to the digital transformation that is proceeding at an accelerating pace in Kingdom in accordance with the directives of Vision 2030," he added.-

