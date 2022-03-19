Top companies coming from some of the world's premier investor countries have confirmed their participation at a specialized 'Global Real Estate Professional' Program, which is being co-hosted simultaneously by this year's edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2022).

An ultimate sales platform for both local and international real estate markets, IPS will be running from March 24 to 26 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The 10-day exclusive program will provide a diverse set of activities for delegates attending IPS 2022.

The event has partnered with Invest in Dubai Real Estate for this bespoke program, which brings in some of the world's top Realtors and Real Estate professionals to meet investors and government officials from more than 170 countries.

Investors from Scotland, India, Mongolia, UK and Malaysia have also confirmed their participation among other countries.

These include Hazem Fayyad, Founder and CEO, Transfromology XR; Sedarth Mall, Realtor Agent, Bhumika Realty; John Hanna, Managing Director, GDP Global Partner and National Leader; Mohit Bhasin, Director for Global Business and Development, KPMG, among other key investors from around the world.

In addition, participants of the program can take advantage of the many offered benefits, including membership to the Property Network Partnership (PNP). There will also be a series of B2B meetings for the delegation and opportunities to sign MOUs with global organizations and participate in many global press conferences as well.

Nuno Duarte Silva, Director of International Department, Remax Grupo Vantagem, said: "We have long been supporters and participants of IPS. Taking part at IPS affords us the opportunity to promote and showcase our amazing country, Portugal, along with its offered investor programs that provide second citizenship."

"This is also a key time for us to throw the spotlight on our client's properties--presenting a wide range of investment opportunities, from luxury properties, palaces, apartments, villas, lands, entire buildings, hotels, and commercial areas, to a wider market. We are excited to be at this year's show, which is one of the largest real estate fairs in the Middle East," stated Silva.

Juri Michaelsen, CEO, TerraConcept, said: "This is our first time to join IPS and our key goal is to introduce Tenerife, Canary Islands in Spain as an attractive investment opportunity for the Middle East and the Far East clients. To date, we are offering a diverse set of private villas and apartments, in along with investment opportunities like building plots and hotels."

"We are confident that our time at the show will give us the opportunity to meet potential investors seeking secondary citizenship," he added.

David Moya Allvarez, CEO- Business Principal Properties, Spain said: "We are glad to be a part of IPS. As one of the leading property shows in the region, we are looking to increase the activities and visibility of our offices in Dubai, providing GCC customers with the possibility to access unique investment opportunities in Spain, with the security to count in our expert Real Estate expertise and guidance, which will ensure their investment is successful. Overall, we are confident that IPS will serve as a catalyst for introducing our offerings to a global audience,"

The upcoming event will also be featuring an exhibition, workshops, training, B2B and B2C meetings, country pavilions, an Investment Destination Forum, and a series of MOU signings from participating companies and businesses, stated Allvarez.

"IPS is a premium property event and our participation at this show will provide us a strategic platform to display and show our offerings to international Investors, said Kevin Sharpe, President, Sharpe Industries.

"While visitors to the show will have a chance to access some of our new multi-family developments in the Ottawa and Toronto real estate markets, we are also keen to network and learn about new technologies and trends occurring in the real estate industry across the region," he added.

