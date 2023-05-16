Saudi-based Thabat Real Estate Development has started work on the first phase of its modern lifestyle project - Aseeb - coming up on an area between the cities of Khobar and Dammam. On completion, it will boast 53 luxurious residential units as well as other key amenities.

Thabat said the upcoming development is rich with the best engineering elements, which elaborately and harmoniously match the surrounding green areas, facilities, service and commercial points.

The project is a few minutes from the southern Dammam Corniche, Al-Rakah area, and Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University.

The Saudi group said the designs of its upcoming residential units have been done in such a way that it can meet the requirements of Saudi markets in terms of promising building potentials and space.

Each of the 520-sq-m villa will boast cutting-edge building standards. The residents of these villas will benefit from sustainable building specifications.

The first phase of the "Aseeb" project will be up for sale in the coming months, it added.

