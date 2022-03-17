ArabFinance: Development and Engineering Consultants (TAMEER) (DAPH) has launched AZ Homes housing project in the Fifth Settlement, according to a press release.

The project includes various spaces, installment systems, and an eight-year payment plan.

Located in AZAD Views complex near the American University in Cairo (AUC), the residential project is 20 minutes away from the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and 15 minutes away from Cairo International Airport.

AZ Homes comprises 284 units of different spaces to cater to the needs of all customers.

Unit spaces start from 56 square meters (sqm) studios up to 133 sqm three-bedroom apartments.

Moreover, the project is slated for completion and delivery in 2025. All amenities are provided, along with common area, co-working space, and a gym.

Established in 1954 and listed on the EGX in 1996, TAMEER operates within the capital goods sector focusing on construction and engineering.