Riyadh – Mubasher: Sumou Real Estate Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 81.20 million last year, a jump of 13.76% from SAR 71.38 million in 2020.

The company’s revenues increased by 6.14% year-on-year (YoY), reaching SAR 103.12 million in 2021 from SAR 97.15 million.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.16 last year, up from SAR 1.9 in 2020, according to the financial results.

In a separate bourse disclosure, Sumou Real Estate’s board proposed a cash dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The company will pay a total amount of SAR 18.75 million, representing 5% of the capital, for 37.50 million eligible shares.

The real estate developer will announce the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

It is worth noting that last February, Sumou Real Estate and Sumou Holding Company signed a contract worth SAR 44 million.

