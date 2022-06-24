Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8 billion in total during the week ending 24 June 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,624.



274 plots were sold for AED 1.15 billion, 1,757 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 126.25 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 52.53 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 126.25 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 154 sales transactions worth AED 333.49 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 29 sales transactions worth AED 88.95 million, and Al Merkadh with 17 sales transactions worth AED 130 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 632 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 527 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 203 million in Business Bay.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.73 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 665 million.



77 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 151 million.

