Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8 billion in total during the week ending 24 June 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,624.
274 plots were sold for AED 1.15 billion, 1,757 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 126.25 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 52.53 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 126.25 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 154 sales transactions worth AED 333.49 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 29 sales transactions worth AED 88.95 million, and Al Merkadh with 17 sales transactions worth AED 130 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 632 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 527 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 203 million in Business Bay.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.73 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 665 million.
77 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 151 million.
Summary of weekly real estate transactions for the week ending 24 June 2022
The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 126.25 million
Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8 billion in total during the week ending 24 June 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,624.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.