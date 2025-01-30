Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of Sobha Solis, its first project of 2025.

Located in Dubai Motor City, the development sets a new benchmark in active lifestyles. Sobha Solis offers 2,316 residential units, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, with prices starting at AED1.01 million ($274,944).

The new project features several key amenities including the first-ever Arsenal-branded gym, offering residents a world-class fitness experience. At the heart of the development is a sunken leisure pool inspired by luxury resorts, surrounded by lush greenery that creates a serene oasis within Motor City.

Additional features include a jogging track, rock-climbing wall, tennis court, zen garden, pet park, and leisure and children’s pools, it stated.

On the new project, PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, said: "The launch of Sobha Solis represents the beginning of yet another exciting year. The masterplan caters to the increasing demand for an active, wellness-oriented lifestyle in one of Dubai’s thriving urban destinations."

"Sobha Solis introduces the company’s first-ever fully furnished apartments, a testament to the group’s renowned backward integration model that ensures the highest standards of craftsmanship, quality control, and design," he stated.

The development’s architectural design prioritises natural light and space, with large layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and superior sound insulation. Each apartment is fully equipped with high-quality kitchen appliances, blending functionality with aesthetic elegance.

"Strategically located in Motor City, Sobha Solis offers seamless connectivity to key locales. Thoughtfully conceptualized to cater to active living, the development reflects consumer insights and our commitment to delivering quality and excellence," said Menon.

According to him, Motor City’s strategic location offers excellent connectivity and a vibrant urban environment with shopping centres, dining venues, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and recreational hubs.

"This makes it a sought-after destination for investors, with industry reports highlighting an average rental yield of 9% and capital appreciation of 32%," he noted.

In line with Sobha Realty’s commitment to sustainability, the new Motor City project incorporates eco-friendly features, including double-glazed facades, energy-efficient HVAC systems, EV charging stations, and advanced district cooling systems.

"The use of locally sourced materials further reduces the project’s environmental impact, reaffirming the company’s dedication to responsible development," he added.

