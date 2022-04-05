Sobha Facades, an industry leading facade contractor and a subsidiary of Sobha Realty has been accredited with the ISO 18404:2015 certification, making it the first and only private company in the GCC, and the first facade manufacturer in the world to have acquired such standards of excellence.

The ISO certificate defines the standards for key personnel and their organizations to manage and measure their development and improvement in relation to the implementation of Lean and Six Sigma methodologies.

On the key milestone, Managing Director Francis Alfred said: "We are immensely proud of this achievement. It is a testament to the commitment of Sobha Facades to provide operations and services that are at par with international standards. As a real estate developer, we strive to distinguish ourselves from the myriad of developers by ensuring quality products for all our stakeholders."

"This certificate is an acknowledgment of the time and research we put in to ensure that our strict standards are met by our technology, people, and processes. By achieving the ISO 18404 certification, Sobha Facades has demonstrated that we are willing to work tirelessly to achieve the standards that our clients, employees, and stakeholders deserve," stated Alfred.

Sobha Facades Business Head Rajaikepin Rajamoni said: "Achieving this ISO certificate is in line with our vision to redefine the way a facade business functions. Since the beginning, our organization’s end-to-end operations have been guided by the principles of Lean and Six Sigma."

"Every project and installation created by Sobha Facades is vastly different from the previous, which makes the employment of standardized processes an extreme challenge. We take this opportunity to urge the façade industry in the Middle East to advance towards a more mature, production- centered model to help achieve more efficiency," he added.

