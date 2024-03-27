Six Senses, part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts luxury and lifestyle portfolio, and Select Group, a renowned real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, have signed an agreement to launch Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina.

This further solidifies the successful partnership that has already launched the award-winning Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, which will also be home to Six Senses Place, the first wellness and social club in the UAE, a statement said.

Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina features wellness-centric and community-enhancing infrastructure elements and amenities that are being seamlessly integrated into the design of the 122-storey building, which will be the world’s tallest residential tower once complete.

This moves the concept of health out of the gym and into the home, enabling residents to connect to its positive energy and feel great.

Situated in a prime location in Dubai Marina, the 251 residences range from two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, four-bedroom half-floor penthouses, four-bedroom duplex sky mansions, and five-bedroom triplex sky mansions.

Targeting LEED Silver certification, all are engineered to promote sustainability, wellness, and happiness, incorporating Sleep With Six Senses bedroom amenities and aspects of building biophilia and classical feng shui.

Residents can also choose from bespoke features and personal touches, including a wellness wardrobe stocked with home fitness and biohacking equipment and mood-boosting sensory art.

Layered onto the infrastructure is a comprehensive suite of amenities, occupying a total area of 61,250 sqft, spread across four levels, and uniquely themed to promote well-being. Plans are afoot for a dedicated longevity centre combining high-tech science and diagnostics with high-touch services.

Part of the plans are a large gym, cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen chambers, a crystal sound healing room, and a spa area with a range of hydrotherapy amenities and a juice bar.

The sparkling 25-m lap pool on the Skydeck on the 109th floor also testifies to the pioneering design.

Where there’s a Six Senses, there’s a community, brought to life in this case through various lounge and gathering areas, a games room, and a cinema, with programming to include a range of talks, workshops, and events.

As a natural extension for members, Six Senses Place on the Palm is just a 10-minute boat ride away.

“Having had the opportunity to bring our first project on the Palm into fruition with Select Group, this residential community is the next step in appealing to Dubai’s wellness-conscious community,” says Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs.

“Spearheading the residential wellness market, I am excited about the sheer breadth of wellness offerings layered into the masterplan as we evolve our thinking from places where people would like to stay to places that nurture the way they want to live.”

Rahail Aslam, Group CEO at Select Group, said: “Building upon the award-winning success of Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, and our unwavering dedication to delivering state-of-the-art developments, we are confident that our collaboration with Six Senses will introduce a distinctive value proposition unlike any other to Dubai Marina.”

Architecture-related work will be led by the team at WSP Middle East, and Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will stand as a prestigious structure, setting a new global benchmark for wellness real estate.

Overlooking a section of sweeping panoramas encompassing Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbor Beachfront, Emirates Golf Course, Dubai Marina, Blue Waters, and Ain Dubai, the development is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).