DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (27) of 2022 appointing Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab as the CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The Resolution transfers him from the Commercial Registration Division of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, where he previously served as the Executive Director.

The Resolution is effective from 14th March, 2022 and will be published in the Official Gazette.