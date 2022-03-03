Sharjah-based real estate developer Alef Group on Wednesday launched its new project Hayyan with a value of Dh3.5 billion which will house the largest swimmable blue water lagoon and largest community park in Sharjah.

The project spanned over an area of 8.7 million square feet, will house a total of 1,836 smart villas, spread across three different zones, and is expected to be handed over in the second half of 2025.

With 80,000 sqft of space allocated for organic edible gardens, the project includes more than 40,000 green trees to achieve a sustainable green environment.

The residential units in the project include six distinct interior designs. From seven-bedroom mansions to two-bedroom family homes.

Sharjah’s real estate has been quite stable even during the Covid-19 pandemic as most of the buyers in the emirate are believed to be end-users. According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (RERD), the volume of real estate transactions in the emirate amounted to a total of Dh26.2 billion last year, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of 64.9 per cent.

The blue-water swimmable lagoon will be spanned over 50,000 sqft while the emirate’s largest community park will be spread over 1,000,000 sqft.

Located within ​​1,000,000 sqft of tranquil surroundings, in addition, it includes football pitches, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, a gymnasium, and a 6 km track for running and cycling.

“The launch of the Hayyan project is an inspiring and eminent example of our solid efforts at Alef Group, which seek to enhance the investment sector in Sharjah and provide high-quality real estate at international standards. We strive to deliver the very best to those wishing to purchase their own homes, and we guarantee quality and excellence to business owners and those keen to invest in Sharjah,” said Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group.

Ataya stressed the eagerness of Alef Group to follow a clear approach in its projects, enhancing its place in the competitive market, and emphasizing its role in consolidating the position of the Emirate of Sharjah on the real estate investment map. The Emirate has become one of the most prominent real estate markets at a state and regional level, and a leading destination for investment, tourism and trade.

Location on Emirates Road, the project is close to Sharjah’s main attractions such as Sharjah Airport, Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, and the American University of Sharjah.

The project is designed by international architect Maryam Kamara.

