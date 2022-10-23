SHARJAH - The Municipal Council and the Sharjah Municipality (SM) praised the decision to grant a 50 percent discount on overdue rental contracts in the Emirate of Sharjah until the end of this year.

The decision came in implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and was announced by the Emirate’s Executive Council headed by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Sharjah City, confirmed that the emirate has established its global position to attract environment for living, investment, facilities and quality services it provides.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, explained that since the issuance of the decision to grant discounts on overdue rental contracts, the municipality has begun making the necessary plans to implement it in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the emirate and discussing ways to provide all facilities to those concerned with this decision in order to certify the overdue contracts within a short time through several channels provided by the municipality, including service centres located in various areas of the city of Sharjah, the website of the municipality or through all real estate offices registered in the municipality for its affiliated units.

He stated that the decision applies to all overdue rental contracts of all kinds, in all its branches, which were not ratified until 10/18/2022, before the decision was issued or renewal in case of review until 31/12/2022, indicating that the discount does not apply to the lease contract document, but only to the value of the contract, and it does not apply to seats whose owners receive any other discounts, but the customer can choose which discount he wants.