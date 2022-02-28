MANAMA: Seef Properties has announced its financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, including the results of the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company reported a net profit and comprehensive income of BD1.48 million attributable to the parent during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to BD0.88m for the same period of the previous year, with an increase of 67.22pc.

The increase is attributable to increase in revenue in the hospitality segment contemporaneous with the near-normal occupancy levels and an increase in revenue the entertainment sector due to longer periods of operations at various capacities in the family entertainment centres.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 3.21 fils, compared to 1.92 fils for the same period the previous year.

The company’s operating profits stood at BD2.92m for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to BD3.20m for the same period in the previous year, with a decrease of 8.92pc.

The company also reported net profit and comprehensive income attributable to the parent of BD5.02m for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to BD4.52m for the same period last year, with an increase of 10.91pc.

This increase when compared to last year is mainly attributable to the reasons cited above in addition to lower tenant support extended by the group during 2021 when compared to 2020.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent amounted to 10.91 fils for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 9.84 fils for the same period of the previous year.

Operating profits for the year ended December 31, 2021 reached BD10.26m, compared to BD10.40m for the same period of the previous year, with a decrease of 1.34pc.

The company’s total equity (after excluding the equity attributable to minority) for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 1.79pc, reaching BD154.88m, compared to BD152.17m for the same period of the previous year.

Total assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 3.80pc, reaching BD179.87m, compared to BD173.28m for the same period of the previous year.

Based on the financial results, the board of directors is recommending to the general assembly the distribution of cash dividends of 6pc, an equivalent of BD2.76m, as well as the allocation of BD0.17m towards the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

Commenting on the financial results, chairman Essa Najibi, said: “We have completed another year since the outbreak of the pandemic and despite the conditions witnessed throughout 2021, the company succeeded in continuing its balanced strategic policies and reaffirming its keenness to sustain the interests of shareholders, partners, tenants and customers.

“This comes as the company continued to achieve the best possible financial and operational performance, while exerting all efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its business model and its main activities. Throughout the past year, the company has been keen to continue its support to its valued tenants by extending the support fund, which reflects the company’s business model policies and belief in the need to strengthen its partnerships with its valued tenants, and its unwavering commitment to support and assist them under all circumstances in order to mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic on their businesses.”

The chairman added: “This year is set to witness the launch of a number of prominent landmarks from the Company’s portfolio of projects that will certainly enhance its financial income sources and further consolidate its leadership in the entertainment, shopping and mall management sectors.

We also look at the entertainment and hospitality sectors, which are among the most affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, with more optimism in 2022, as we are witnessing a gradual but steady increase in the pace of tourism-related travel to pre-pandemic levels. We are keen to revive this vital sector with the implementation of the highest safety standards and precautionary measures to ensure the preservation of visitors’ health and wellbeing.

On our part, we will continue to implement a flexible and well-studied business strategy to enhance the Company’s financial income sources and develop its operational performance to meet the aspirations of our valued shareholders and clients in our various main business sectors, while continuously offering innovative services in the fields of hospitality, entertainment, mall management and real estate development.”

On his part, chief executive Ahmed Yusuf, stated: “In testament to the sound directives of the Board of Directors and the sincere efforts exerted by the working teams, the company has succeeded in overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and is moving at a steady pace towards achieving sustainability with its main business model activities in the areas of real estate development, mall management, hospitality and entertainment.

“The company has been endeavouring to diversify its income sources by sourcing promising opportunities that contribute to improving its financial and operational performance. Last year, the company launched a new real estate activity of providing real estate management services.

Souq Al Baraha project was the first project under this new real estate activity, where the company is providing comprehensive management services for the project located in Diyar Al Muharraq. This reflects the company’s approach to building new partnerships with a focus on expanding the provision of real estate and mall management services across the kingdom.”

Elaborating further, Mr Yusuf stated: “The company continues to be a leader in the field of mall management due to its accumulated experience in the areas of managing, leasing and marketing of malls. Such ample experience has served to enhance the presence of Seef Malls as exceptional shopping centres in the Kingdom, despite the challenging circumstances, which was evident by the accelerated leasing pace currently witnessed.

Furthermore, the company managed to attract several new brands, with a number of prestigious brands making their debuts in the kingdom for the first time at Seef Mall - Seef District, further confirming the level of confidence investors and major retailers have in the company, and the unmatched facilities and features it offers in the local market.

Speaking on the latest developments of Al Liwan mixed-use project in Hamala, Mr Yusuf clarified that the project, with its unique mixture of residential, entertainment and hospitality, will constitute a modern environment for residents and visitors, providing vast landscapes and water bodies that will add more attractive aesthetics to the project’s multi-use facilities.

