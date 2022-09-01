The Sakani Programme, a real estate initiative of the Saudi Ministry of Housing, has announced that it has handed over all housing units in the Madd project, which is situated in the Al-Waja suburb of Dammam, following the completion of the project's infrastructure and construction.

A total of 728 townhouses have been delivered as part of the Madd project, which extends over an area of 310,353 sq m in Al-Fursan neighbourhood in Dammam, according to a statement on the Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing’s website.

The units range in size from 249 sq m to 275 sq m to meet the needs and desires of the beneficiaries, it added.

The project was completed in partnership with the private sector through the Shrakat programme, which aims to provide a range of housing solutions and products that meet the needs of citizens at subsidised prices, in a bid to achieve the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s housing programme of Vision 2030, under which the kingdom is looking to the ownership percentage among nationals to 70 per cent by 2030.

The project enjoys wide expanses of green spaces, gardens, recreational spaces, playgrounds for sports, shops, and integrated facilities such as mosques, schools and security centre, in order to ensure a high quality of life for Saudi families, according to the statement.

