UAE-based Samana Developers has announced that its AED165 million ($45 million) Samana Waves, a mid-luxury residential project located in Jumeirah Village Circle, has been fully sold out within two weeks of its launch.

Spanning over 155,000 sq ft area, Samana Waves is a G+3P+23-storey tower that comprises 213 apartments.

The project includes studios, studios with pools, one-bedroom with pool, one-bedroom duplex with pool, two-bedroom with pool and two-bedroom duplex with pool.

On the solid sales, CEO Imran Farooq said: "In Samana Waves, our focus is the mid-luxury investor segment hailing from the domestic and the incarnational markets. At the back of Samana Developers’ investor-friendly properties at the prime locations of Dubai, Samana Waves received an overwhelming response from investors at the sales launch two weeks ago."

"In Dubai's highly competitive market, we have to design something different from the rest of the developers. We have carved a niche that is mid-luxury and resort-style – a pressing need in times of environmental disaster caused by the Covid-19. In addition, the highly regulated property sector ensures the investments are protected by Dubai government," he stated.

"The design of Samana Waves embodies district features where ‘water’ is a key element. Plenty of green areas is another key feature. Amenities include a main swimming pool accompanied with cascading water features, luxurious and large leisure pool deck, a swimming pool for kids, private swimming pools in apartments, health club with all facilities, fully-equipped gym, play area for kids, jacuzzi, steam room, valet parking and the 24-seven security," he added.

According to Farroq, its flexible payment option had played a key role in boosting the sales. Under this scheme, investors had to pay 10% on booking followed by 65 months at 1%. Then on the sixth month, the had to pay 10% followed by 10% on the 12th month and another 10% on the 18th month.

In addition to the flexible payment plan and high yielding properties, Farooq said the provision of 50% financing to its buyers had further boosted investor confidence.

Construction work is expected to start next month and the completion is due in Q1, 2025.

