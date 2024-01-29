UAE-based Samana Developers has announced the launch of its flagship luxury residential complex, Barari Twin Towers, in Dubai featuring a total of 1,338 apartments with a 1.6 million sq ft built-up-area.

Samana's biggest and priciest project till date, the 54-floor Samana Barari is being built at a total cost of AED1.4 billion ($381 million) in the Majan neighbourhood of Dubailand.

Unveiling the project, CEO Imran Farooq said: "We are thrilled to start our first project of the new year 2024, which we aim to position it as a year-on-year growth trend. The design epitomises modern living in an eco-friendly environment."

Samana Barari Twin Towers, he stated, was not just about building new residences; it's about crafting an elevated lifestyle. "I believe the new project will set a new benchmark for luxury resort-style living in the Dubai real estate market," he added.

According to Farooq, the twin towers will boast a range of premium amenities, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and wellness. Its distinct features include private pools, a trampoline park, a Virtual-Reality golf facility, a large pool deck, a health club and gym, a jogging track as well as a basketball court.

Samana Developers is offering its attractive 1% monthly flexi- payment plan for this project as well thus allowing investors and buyers to enjoy the convenience of monthly payments, he stated.

A blend of nature-inspired design and cutting-edge smart home technology, Barari complex is strategically positioned between Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and is set for handover in Q2 2027.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).