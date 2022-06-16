UAE-based Samana Developers has handed over a AED100 million ($27.2 million) residential project, Samana Hills located in the heart of Arjan community in Dubai.

The resort-style G+5 free-hold property comprises a built-up area of 100,000 sq ft and houses 202 units featuring a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Dubai real estate boutique developer said Samana Hills was the first project in Arjan which had private pools in its 2-bedroom apartments.

The ceremony was attended by Group Chairman Muhammad Farooq, CEO Imran Farooq and other senior company officials along with the design architects, contractors and other stake holders.

"The greatest motivating factor for us today is that we are delivering our commitment. We are elated that we have fulfilled promises to our investors and the quality assets to Dubai real estate market," remarked Farooq.

Samana, he stated, had competed the superstructure in a record eight months’ time and that too during the peak of the pandemic lockdowns.

"Samana Hills was only 4.88% ready at the time of the lockdown and hence most of the project was completed during the pandemic. We feel proud to say that we fulfilled our commitment at a time when no one knew what is going to happen next week," he stated.

"We injected additional financing to sub-contractors as well as introduction of the night-shift which resolved the construction workers’ capacity issue," he added.

The ground for Samana Hills was broken in September 2019 and the construction remained on-time resulting in the timely handover today to its customers.

"We are excited that while handing over Samana Hills we have started the preparations for the handover of our next signature project Samana Golf Avenue in nine months from now," stated Farooq.

Samana Hills amenities and features include a main resort-styled pool, kids pool, indoor & outdoor gyms, children’s play area, jogging track, jacuzzi, shaded parking, energy-efficient lighting system, branded interiors, CCTV surveillance, and 24-hour security.

