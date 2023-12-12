UAE-based Samana Developers has announced the official handover of its AED100 million ($27.2 million) wellness-themed residential project, Samana Golf Avenue project located in Dubai Studio City.

The handover of the resort-style residential development was attended by Marwan Bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) along with other senior officials.

This come in line with Dubai's 2040 New Urban Masterplan and stands as a testament to Samana Developers' commitment to creating healthy, sustainable, and vibrant communities, it stated.

CEO Imran Farooq said: "The completion and handover of Samana Golf Avenue marks a testament to our dedication to creating exceptional living spaces. With this, we continue to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry."

The developer said it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative projects that resonate with the evolving needs of residents.

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, Samana Golf Avenue emerged as a visionary response, embodying a unique resort-style theme that prioritizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle, it stated.

The project's design was inspired by the changing needs of residents in a post-pandemic world, with a focus on creating spaces that promote wellness and overall well-being, stated Farooq.

"For the first time in Dubai, Samana not only pioneered the concept of built-in private pools in residential buildings, but Golf Avenue project marks successfully delivering it, which further establishes Samana’s position in delivering innovation in design," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).