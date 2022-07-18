Egypt - Safwa Urban Development (SUD) celebrated last week the delivery of its largest residential and summer resort in Ras Al-Bar, Sunset Resort 3, which consists of more than 1,300 fully finished units.

Chairperson of SUD Medhat Shalaby said that the Sunset 3 project is located on 131,000 sqm directly on the banks of the Nile in the Gerbi area, which is a famous area for tourist resorts in Ras Al-Bar.

The project comprises 110 residential buildings with 1,300 housing units, and was established with the help of a sizable group of the largest consulting offices in Egypt, which was headed by ACE Moharram Bakhoum, ZDC Consulting Group, and MDK Consulting.

Sunset 3 also encompasses SUD Mall, which was built on an area of 4,550 sqm; the mall includes many restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Since its inception in 1996 until now, SUD has succeeded in developing 25 diversified projects in various governorates of Egypt. The company owns a portfolio of projects in various governorates, starting with the Greater Cairo projects, which are largely located in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Shalaby noted that the company is developing five projects in the NAC ranging from residential, commercial, and administrative — namely the Capital Heights 1 compound, which was built on an area of ​​50 feddans and includes 2,000 housing units.

The second project is Capital Heights 2 on an area of ​​57 feddans, and it consists of 2,450 housing units and palaces, which boast an area of 1,095 sqm. It also features many services, recreational areas, and a social sports club.

Capital Hub 1 is the third project, and it is a commercial centre that spans over 30,000 sqm. Meanwhile, the Hub 2 project it is located on ​​35,000 sqm and consists of a basement, ground floor, and two identical storeys, that include pharmacies, shops, restaurants, cafes, a free flight centre, and a cinema complex.

Additionally, the fifth project, Financial Hub, is situated in the financial district and offers administrative and commercial spaces starting from 40 sqm.

He also revealed that the total investments of the five projects in the NAC amounted to EGP 11bn.

Finally, SUD’s latest project is the Pearl compound, which covers an area of 60 feddans and is located in New Mansoura, comprising residential buildings and villas. It also includes a 5-star hotel, a clubhouse, swimming pools, and a group of commercial malls on an area of 50,000 sqm.

