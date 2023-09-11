The UAE-based hospitality brand Rove Hotels has announced its first branded residence project in Dubai, in partnership with real estate developers, Irth.

Under the Rove Home umbrella, the first project in the emirate will be located in Downtown Dubai, offering furnished studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Facilities will include an outdoor infinity pool, a lap pool, co-working spaces, basketball and padel courts, a jogging track, a café, and a rooftop deck with views of Burj Khalifa.

This news follows the announcement of its first branded residences project in the UAE, the Rove Home Aljada, which is located in Sharjah and is being developed by real estate company, Arada.

Rove Hotels, which is a joint venture between Meraas Holding and Emaar Properties, said it is also looking to further expand the brand into ‘new destinations’, a press release stated, while also looking to take the branded residences market in the emirate beyond the upper luxury segment to target young professionals, creatives, and digital nomads with innovative living spaces.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, Editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com