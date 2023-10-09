Roshn Group, a leading real estate developer in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of sales for Warefa, a new mixed-use residential community in Riyadh.

The project places residents at the centre of the city’s exciting new growth story and is within easy reach of the capital’s key locations, Roshn said.

Building on the success of Roshn’s flagship Sedra development, Warefa will offer Saudi residents high quality, integrated living in the rapidly developing district of Al Janadriyyah.

To support Warefa community and facilitate property ownership, Roshn has inaugurated a dedicated sales centre, located in the eastern part of Riyadh, within the Warefa community. It features a detailed model of the project and various interactive technologies to showcase the community, units, and facilities. These technologies provide a unique experience for ROSHN customers, allowing them to explore all unit details, types, sizes, and the entire community, making the unit selection process smooth and enjoyable.

In addition, there are dedicated offices and representatives of local banks within the sales centre. These bank representatives play a crucial role in providing financial planning services to customers, ensuring that their financial budgets align with the available options. They also offer advice on suitable payment methods and future commitments. Their role extends to assisting sales advisors by providing insights into the amount a customer is willing to pay, ensuring that Roshn customers get precisely what they need and can afford. Furthermore, they facilitate the home financing process in the most convenient way possible.

Roshn's goal is for the center to be a comprehensive one-stop shop, addressing all customer needs and providing the best services to facilitate long-term property ownership. Customers can schedule a visit to the center through the website.

Warefa will offer 1,609 units for the first phase of the project, varying between villas, townhouses, and duplexes will be available for purchase, all supported by Roshn's mix of civic amenities and attractive public spaces.

"As we chart new horizons for Roshn, our expansion into the heart of the capital is a testament to our dedication and vision. We're introducing an innovative way of living to the eastern gateway of Riyadh. Waref stands as the epicentre of a region poised to shape Riyadh's dynamic transformation in the years to come. Here, families are nurtured and set to thrive amidst Roshn’s signature blend of exquisite homes, verdant landscapes, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and a myriad of life-enhancing amenities. From top-tier educational establishments and state-of-the-art healthcare canter to a bustling district mall, artisanal shopping havens, and eclectic eateries and cafes, Warefa promises a holistic living experience," said Jason Margetts, Roshn Group's Chief Sales Officer.

Developed over six vibrant neighbourhoods and set over 1.4 million square metres, 11% of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).