Riyadh’s office market witnessed a significant upswing, registering a 31% year-on-year (YoY) surge in transactions in 2023, driven by the growth in the non-oil sector, consultancy firm Savills said in its Q4 2023 Riyadh office market report.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector grew 4.1% last year, paving the way for a swift rebound in overall economic growth at 5% in 2024.

“The upward trajectory is expected to continue in 2024, even though rental values remained stable in Q4 2023, propelled by Vision 2030’s FDI goals and sustained economic growth,” said Ramzi Darwish, Head of Saudi Arabia at Savills Middle East.

Corporate interest surged, with over 180 foreign firms securing licenses to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Legal firms dominated completed transactions at 40%, followed by tech companies, telecommunication, media and technology firms, and engineering and manufacturing companies.

Occupier inquiries from pharmaceutical, IT/ITES, and BFSI sectors constituted 57% of total inquiries, the report said. However, 70% of inquiries focused on office units smaller than 1,000 square meters, indicating a preference for “agile and efficient” workspaces.

“International companies led the surge, contributing to 78% of Q4 2023 inquiries, with the US leading demand at 40%, reflecting growing international interest in Riyadh’s economic potential,” added Swapnil Pillai, Associate Director, Middle East Research, Savills.

Despite limited prime office space, the Grade A occupancy rate reached 98%, with stable rents seen in Q4 2023 after a significant YoY increase of 18%.

North-East Riyadh stood out with the highest rental increase at 26% YoY, followed by Central and Northern Riyadh at 17% YoY.

More than 800,000 square meters of new Grade A office space is expected to be completed by 2025, offering more options for tenants and potentially mitigating price increases, Savills said.

