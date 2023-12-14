Reset, a UAE-based company specialising in energy and water-saving solutions through energy performance contracts and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has forged a partnership with Mismak Properties for the Rimmal residential towers in Jaddaf, Dubai.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainability efforts in the region and gathering momentum for sustainable urban development, said the company in a statement.

Scheduled for completion in Q2 2024, the project will engage Reset to affect a comprehensive overhaul of air-conditioning and swimming pool systems in the two towers, which include 336 apartments.

Reset aims to achieve 18% energy savings through reduced electricity consumption, with a payback of around two years. The Rimmal residential towers have been operational since 2019, it stated.

Reset General Manager Frederic Cantin said: "Our collaboration with Mismak Properties is a pivotal move in our target to deliver over AED15 million in savings to our UAE-based clients over the next 12 months. This partnership also underscores our commitment to – and pursuit of sustainability and energy efficiency."

"As global concerns about climate change intensify, the demand for innovative energy-saving solutions is on the rise. Our tailored offerings bring commercial viable action, reflecting our dedication to creating a more sustainable future for the region," he noted.

Mismak Properties CEO Jasim Ali Ali said: "Our partnership with Reset to achieve substantial energy savings in our Rimmal residential towers presents us with an opportunity to contribute to the sustainability efforts in the UAE, bring value for stakeholders, and help build a greener tomorrow."

This revamp will significantly reduce energy consumption and operational costs, he added.

