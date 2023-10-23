Securing the ideal rental property in the UAE can profoundly impact your lifestyle, influencing crucial aspects like commute distance and social interactions. To help you find the perfect property that aligns with your budget, here are some valuable insider tips from Property Finder, a trusted real estate marketplace.

Start early, stay relaxed

Begin your search about a month in advance of your intended moving dates. Look for properties in different communities using comprehensive property portals available to tenants that offer a host of comprehensive home search tools. They are a one-stop solution for all your home search questions, giving you insights on pricing, community data, neighbourhood trends, as well as rent versus buy calculators. Starting early gives you ample time to find the right place and, most importantly, prevents you from accepting a deal out of sheer desperation.

Get insights on all your options

There are multiple communities in the UAE to look out for, each offering distinct advantages. You can choose between budget-friendly, green areas, luxury, family-friendly and waterfront living options through online property portals. Look up community guides, do a rain check, and get a feel of your most preferred neighbourhoods to get familiar with your future space. Think about what you are looking for – do you want to be near art galleries, gourmet restaurants, and a bustling nightlife? Then, a community like Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) could be a great fit. If you prefer greener areas, Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is the place to be.

Know your location well

Commute time continues to be a top priority for several home seekers in the UAE. Spending almost two hours in traffic daily is tedious and can impact other areas of your life. In the UAE, it’s common for people to live in a particular Emirate and work in another. However, there are ways to choose locations that offer optimum convenience when it comes to commute time.

Look out for community insights that give you a holistic view of everyday distances, including schools, hospitals, attractions and more. You can access similar areas Through online property platforms, allowing you to consider all your options before sealing the deal on that dream home. You could also use a travel time calculator to calculate travel time from the properties you are browsing for.

Decide on your must-haves

Once you have narrowed down the communities that suit you best, list your non-negotiable requirements. Consider whether you prefer a furnished place, pet-friendly policies, or access to a shared gym. Agents will ensure you see the most up-to-date listings with quicker responses from trusted property experts to facilitate a seamless home search journey, especially if you are navigating the rental process as a first-timer in the country.

Negotiate your rent

Research the average rental prices in the area to avoid being overcharged. Choose the property most suited to your budget. You can also refer to guides offering community suggestions based on what you earn monthly. Look out for accurate rent data of similar properties; by examining this, you can determine if you have room to negotiate your rent. Knowing the rate for similar properties allows you to negotiate better. In the latter case, this information gives you some leverage to negotiate the price down.

Closer to the Dubai Metro

If you are moving to Dubai and don’t have a car yet, consider choosing a rental closer to the metro. Dubai is home to excellent public transportation infrastructure. The residential areas are spread out onto two main lines - the Red Line and the Green Line, each passing by several mainstream residential areas. Metro stations in areas like Al Qusais, Al Nahda, Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Al Barsha and Jumeirah Lake Towers, to name a few, offer great options for easier commutes and convenient connections across all ends of the emirate.

