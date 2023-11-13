SHARJAH -- The real estate landscape in Sharjah witnessed significant growth in October 2023, as reported by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. A total of 3,798 transactions were conducted across various regions of the emirate, amounting to AED3.6 billion in trade value and involving 8.2 million square feet.

This surge reflects a substantial increase compared to September's real estate activity, where the trade volume reached AED2 billion through 2,519 transactions.

The report underscored the confidence of clients in the emirate's real estate sector, its capacity to attract investors and amplify their investments, and the ongoing urban renaissance in Sharjah. Additionally, the October real estate growth underscores the compelling investment incentives, diverse options, and financing facilities offered by the emirate to individuals and investors.

According to the report, the total number of transactions reached 3,798, with 903 sales transactions constituting 23.8% of the total. Mortgage transactions accounted for 356, representing 9.4% of the total, while the remaining transactions totaled 2,539, making up 66.8% of the overall transactions.

Sales transactions spanned 100 areas across various regions, encompassing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural real estate. Among these, 279 land transactions occurred, with 289 involving built-in land, and 335 transactions for sub-divided towers.

In terms of sales transactions, the "Muwailih Commercial" area led with 207 transactions, followed by "Al-Khan" with 91, "Al-Mazairah" with 84, and "Tilal" with 70 transactions. In the monetary trading volume category, "Muwailih Commercial" again took the lead, registering AED233.6 million, followed by "Falah" with AED133.4 million, "Tilal" with AED67 million, and "Al-Khan" with a trading volume of AED63.9 million.