RAK Properties, a leading UAE real estate development company, has recorded solid growth for the first half of the year with a 164% jump in its revenue hitting AED511.64 million ($140 million) primarily propelled by robust demand for new project launches in both Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, along with the successful handover of residential projects.

Announcing its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, RAK Properties said its net profit surged more than three-fold to hit AED88.19 million from AED 25.55 million last year.

Additionally, the company's hospitality assets played a crucial role in enhancing revenue streams, fortifying the balance sheet, and elevating Mina Al Arab's allure as a premier lifestyle destination in Ras Al Khaimah, it stated.

During the first half, RAK Properties said it had observed intensified demand for its projects in both Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, underscoring the strong market interest in the company's offerings.

All released units at the Julphar Residence apartment building on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi were sold out, and over 75% of sold units have been handed over, with the ongoing handover process continuing for the remainder, it stated.

According to RAK Properties, the beachfront residential buildings are experiencing strong demand, as demonstrated at Bay Residences, located on Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab.

At Bay Residences Phase 1 all units are sold out and both towers are under construction, with development on track according to the plan, it stated.

Bay Residences Phase 2, comprising 324 apartments proved hugely popular when sales were launched in Q1 2023, with all units fully sold out by H1 2023. Construction has commenced and is progressing as per the set timeline, it added.

On the solid performance, CEO Sameh Al Muhtadi said: "These remarkable results mark the onset of an exciting phase of growth, fuelled by our re-imagined development pipeline and designs. We are witnessing enthusiastic demand from both local end-users and international investors driving our sales across the board."

"Looking ahead, we have an exhilarating period in store, with multiple launches to be announced in the coming months," he noted.

"Our primary focus remains on driving transformational projects within existing locations across Ras Al Khaimah, where we have further developments planned that align with our dedications to RAK’s Vision 2030. As we steadfastly pursue growth opportunities, we are committed to investing in strategic acquisitions and maintaining a robust liquidity position to support our long-term growth strategy," he stated.

On its future outlook, Al Muhtadi said: "We are excited for the future of our luxurious hospitality collection, with The InterContinental Resort & Spa proving to be very popular and delivering excellent revenue, and we expect that the opening of the 5-star Anantara Resort & Spa in Q4 will significantly enhance our recurring revenue streams adding considerable appeal to our overall hospitality offering."

He revealed that the design work had almost been completed on a serviced apartment project and its work will begin in Q4.

"These assets add significant value to revenue streams, strengthening the balance sheet, while also driving the appeal of Mina Al Arab as a lifestyle destination in Ras Al Khaimah," he added.

